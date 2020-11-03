I can't stop making this web app read me horny Steam game reviews

Review Reader does what it says on the tin. It frames individual Steam reviews on a white background and reads them aloud with a random text-to-speech robot. There's not much to it and yet it brings so much life to the average Steam review. Just pop in any Steam game's store URL and have at it.

While I started my review reading with a bunch of former Epic exclusives to hear how silly the complaints about exclusivity sounded aloud when divorced from the context of a Steam page, the depths of a Reddit thread, or any given comments section, I found true joy in the erotic game reviews.

Pair a restrained, monotone Adult Voice with the jittery syntax of a Steam review going on about how balanced the Zelda bits were with the amount of sexy succubi and you get real magic. Not every review reading is a winner, but I happily dissolved 15 minutes looking for nice matchups.

Here's a few to get you started:

Tower and Sword of Succubus

House Party

HuniePop

Being a DIK - Season 1