I am Bread Team Fortress 2 update out now

This free new level for I Am Bread, available as of 5pm today GMT, is all about Team Fortress 2. As a slice of bread determined to be part of a sandwich, you can climb all over the Heavy and even fire a minigun.

This update is part of Bossa's ongoing collaboration with Valve that saw Bossa release a Team Fortress 2 themed operation for Surgeon Simulator two years ago. It's not the first update for I am Bread, however; we also got "Starch Wars" on May the Fourth. If you haven't played I Am Bread and this update is tempting you, make sure you read my review first. Oh, and if you hurry you might be able to catch Bossa streaming the new update over on Twitch.