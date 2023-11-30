I already know Unrailed 2: Back on Track's chaotic co-op is going to ruin friendships

I've chatted before about my love for chaotic co-op games to play with my pals, and I think I may have just found my next one to dive into.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track is just one of the many cool games that was shown off during our PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted edition. A sequel to the well-liked Unrailed—a game that, according to its Steam page, was also a hit with Stardew Valley's creator ConcerenedApe. Unrailed 2: Back on Track has plenty more shenanigans along its procedurally-generated terrain.

Of course, that terrain needs a purpose, and what better way to utilise it than to raze it and create an increasingly intricate railroad? Different abilities and wagons will change the way you can transport materials and tackle boss battles as you chug along different biomes and branching paths. Let the train go too far ahead without building anywhere for it to go though, and the whole thing will derail, ruining your precious cargo and your prior hard work.

Oh, and everyone is an animal. I never knew giraffes were such a dab hand at railway construction.

There's some new stuff too, like being able to use the Terrain Conductor to create user-generated maps, some customisation options for the train and very dashing hats for your construction critters. If it's anything like the original Unrailed, it'll be super quick and easy to pick up, but with a challenging learning curve that'll keep you coming back to the locomotive action time and time again.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track is heading into early access on Steam in early 2024, but if you're interested in causing some holiday cheer before release (or arguments if your group of friends is as chaotic and competitive as mine), you can sign up for a beta now over on the Unrailed website.