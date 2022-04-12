HyperX's new peripherals are all about colours and RGB

Audio player loading…

HyperX has been expanding outwards into the PC gaming peripherals market for a while now. Long before the company was bought out by HP (opens in new tab) it was a go to for things like RAM, and has become known as one of the best gaming headset (opens in new tab) makers around. The brand has also been releasing some very solid keyboard and mouse options in recent years, and just dropped some new additions to this line up.

First up is the HyperX Alloy Origins 65 mechanical gaming keyboard (opens in new tab) retailing at $159 AUD or around $99.99 USD. This is a small keyboard that still sports arrow keys but no number pad, which is often a great choice for gamers looking to save some space.

I'm still running the HyperX Alloy Origins 60 and it's one of my favourite small keyboards to use. It's great quality with nice switches, but a real seller for me over other similar keyboards is the attractive RGB lit space bar with cut outs, which, rudely, looks even cooler in this new version I don't have,

Rather than swirls this has UFOs and planet images, right where they should be, on the space bar. It even has coloured keysets for the space and escape keys depending on the switches you choose. Space on the space bar is definitely the biggest selling point here, though I couldn't find this exact one available in the US just yet. It also doesn't have the ultra bright pudding caps of the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 gaming keyboard (opens in new tab), which might be for the best.

HyperX has also brought out new versions of the Pulsefire Haste wireless and wired gaming mice. They're going with that honeycomb cut out breathable look which is said to be lighter and allow more airflow. The wireless option (opens in new tab) is priced at $79.99 USD or $139 AUD and is set to last up to 100 hours on a single charge, and comes in white and black. The wired version comes in at $49.99 USD or $85 AUD and is available in black, black/red and white/pink variants for a few more colour options. We hope the software has improved since we reviewed the HyperX Pulsefire Dart (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: HyperX)

Lastly is an RGB mouse mat. The HyperX Pulsefire Mat (opens in new tab) is a soft cloth extra large sized mat that is rimmed with customisable RGB. It appears to bend and fold according to display images, and has a non-slip rubber base. Desk mats like these tend to be very much a personal choice thing, but if you're looking for more RGB it's certainly one way to light up a desktop. For around $50 USD or $80 AUD, it's definitely an optional extra for those who want the bling.

Hopefully soon we'll get some of these new HyperX products in so we can give them a full review. It'll be especially interesting to see how the Nguinity software has progressed as it's been a common gripe in the past. If the solid hardware can finally be met with equally good software, these could be some very promising peripherals indeed.