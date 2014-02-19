Humble Indie Bundle 11 contains puzzling, combat and multi-dimensional confusion

There are exactly 72.4 indie games released each day. Okay, so no, there aren't - I made that number up - but it often feels like there are. Certainly new games are being released at a rate that makes it all too easy to miss out on some quality stuff. To the Humble Indie Bundle's credit, it's consistently one of the most effective ways to catch up on some of the very best indie titles. Now we have the eleventh such bundle, letting you pay what you want for games like Antichamber, The Swapper and Dust: An Elysian Tail.

In the regular bundle you'll find the 2D brawler, Guacamelee! Gold Edition; the anthropomorphic 2D RPG, Dust: An Elysian Tail; the world-warping 2D platformer, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams; and the atmospheric 2D puzzler, The Swapper. If you donate above the average price, you'll also get first-person dimensional puzzler Antichamber, and top-down co-op heist game Monaco: What's Yours Is Mine.

While I'm personally not a fan of Monaco or Giana Sisters, the inclusion of The Swapper and Antichamber easily make it a worthwhile buy. And as always, you can expect more games to be added to the bundle at some point during its remaining thirteen-and-a-bit days.

As with other bundles, you can personalise how your money is split between the developers, the Humble organisers, and the EFF and Child's Play charities.