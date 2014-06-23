Humble Bundle and Games Done Quick unite to offer ten games for $25

Turns out the Steam Summer Sale isn't the only reason your wallet will be empty by the end of the month. Games Done Quick is a charity drive raising money for Doctors Without Borders via the reliably entertaining medium of the speedrun. Its Summer Games Done Quick schedule is running most of this week, and to celebrate the organisation has teamed up with Humble Bundle to offer up to ten games for a measly $25 .

The games range from whimsical platformers such as Dustforce and Guacamelee!, through to pant-wetting horror epics like Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs. All games can be had for $25, though donations less or more than that are accepted. Note that the charity is only offering 25,000 codes for Guacamelee! Gold Edition, so if you want a copy of that you'll need to be quick.

Here's the full list of games being offered, most of which will be featured in the Summer Games Done Quick speedrun roster. Check out the schedule .

Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs

Gunpoint

Noitu Love 2 Devolution

Bleed

Electronic Super Joy

Guacamelee! Gold Edition

Psychonauts

Dustforce

The Basement Collection

Giana Sisters: Rise of the Owlverlord

At the time of writing, the bundle has sold 737 times and raised $17,265. Go forth and donate.