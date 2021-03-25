Humankind is delayed, will now release in August

Humankind, the historical 4X game from Amplitude designed to directly rival the Civilization series, has been delayed until August.

The game was originally due to release on Steam and the Epic Games Store on April 22, but it's been pushed back to allow the team to work on perfecting "accessibility, pacing, diplomacy, AI and much more." The delay comes after feedback from community OpenDev sessions, something which Amplitude has been utilising throughout development to let players help shape how the game turns out.

"It's been exciting to see the community get their hands on the game during the last few OpenDev sessions, and to hear all the positive (and constructive!) feedback," studio head Romain de Waubert de Genlis wrote. "Players have always been at the heart of Amplitude's philosophy and releasing Humankind in August will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience."

Humankind will now release on August 17 on Steam, the Epic Games Store and Google Stadia.