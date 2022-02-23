There's been some confusion about how to get Osteo Striga in Destiny 2, depending on which version of the Witch Queen expansion you bought. The Savathȗn-starring expansion is finally here, though, and with it comes a new campaign, harder difficulty, and the long-awaited addition of weapon crafting. It also offers a new exotic you can unlock relatively quickly, but there's a catch.

The thing is, to get Osteo Striga you must have bought the Witch Queen Deluxe Edition which, along with the exotic SMG and its catalyst and ornament, gives you access to the current upcoming seasons, two year 5 dungeons, and an exotic Sparrow. If you didn't go for that you'll need to wait until at least after the current Season of the Risen, which ends in May, and even then it's unknown when or if it'll appear in the wider loot pool. A similar thing happened with No Time To Explain, which stopped being a Beyond Light exclusive eventually.

So, if you're a Deluxe Edition owner, here's how to get Osteo Striga, plus the Ruinous and Neutral Element you need to craft it.

Destiny 2 Osteo Striga: How to get it

To get the new exotic SMG—provided you're a Deluxe Edition owner—you'll need to complete the Witch Queen campaign, either on classic or the new legendary difficulty. Once you've done that, check your Triumphs tab and navigate 'Patterns and Catalysts' to unlock the pattern you need to craft Osteo Striga. Next, head to the Enclave in Savathȗn's Throne World and approach the Relic. You should see the exotic in the SMG menu.

You'll need various resources to craft it—more on those below—but once you have them you'll be able to craft Osteo Striga and unleash its Intrinsic Trait: Screaming Swarm "fires a stream of sentient, toxic projectiles that track the targeted enemy."

To get the Osteo Striga catalyst you just need to level up your newly-crafted exotic to level 10, which you do just by getting kills. Once you've done that, return to the Enclave to fully realise Osteo Striga's potential.

How to get Neutral Element in Destiny 2

To craft Osteo Striga, you'll need the following components:

7 Resonant Alloy

15,000 Glimmer

2,375 Neutral Element

1 Ascendant Alloy

70 Ruinous Element

You should have sufficient materials just from playing through the new story missions—the requirement for unlocking the Osteo Striga pattern—but resources like Neutral Element will crop up a lot when it comes to weapon crafting generally.

The best way to get Neutral Elements is by using Deepsight Resonance weapons. They have a red border around them in your character menu. Each of these have an "Attunement Progress" bar which is charged through general use. Once this bar is full, you'll get 200 Neutral Element.