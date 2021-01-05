Stuck trying to figure out how to get Harris' IP address in Cyberpunk 2077? The Hunt is a major side job which becomes available in Act 2 and has you meeting up with River to help him track down Randy. There are a lot of clues to be found and pieced together in this mission and it isn't immediately obvious how to get into the laptop or complete the optional side objective of retrieving Harris' IP address.

So if you've hit a wall and are not quite sure what to do next, read on—though be aware that there are spoilers ahead for The Hunt side job. If you're fine with that, see how you can obtain the Cyberpunk 2077 Harris IP address below.

How to6 get the password for the laptop

If you're here because you're looking for a way to get the Harris IP address, you should already be part way through The Hunt side job. You've already found the clues at the NCPD lab and you're now inside Randy's trailer where you've found a laptop underneath the bed.

At this point you can hack the laptop to gain access to it, providing you have a high enough intelligence attribute, otherwise you'll need to locate the password. There are several clues around the room which will help you but to save you time, you should check the record player. The password for the laptop is Liberum Arbitrium.

Cyberpunk 2077 Harris IP address: How to complete the optional objective

To complete the main objectives for this quest, you'll first need to check the Messages and Files on the laptop before heading to the Net tab. Once here, click on the picture to uncover three more links. Now click on the Files link and you should get the message that 'ATT_CART_VIDEO' is missing on the website so return the Files tab on the laptop to locate this file there and watch it.

At this point, you'll get the option to obtain Harris' IP address, however if your hacking skill isn't high enough, you won't be able to get it. If your intelligence attribute is below 12, the quest will still continue with the same outcome, you just won't be able to show off your hacking skills by nabbing Harris' IP address when River suggests it.