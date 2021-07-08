Where is Minerva in Fallout 76? Minerva is a new vendor added to the game as part of the Steel Reign update , but you may be wondering where you can find her in Appalachia. Steel Reign is the latest major update for Fallout 76, which concludes the Brotherhood of Steel storyline and adds legendary crafting and a new legendary power system.

But if you have a stash of gold bullion burning a hole in your pocket, you likely want to know the whereabouts of the elusive new vendor. Luckily, you're in the right place. Here's where to find Minerva in Fallout 76.

Fallout 76 Minerva location: Where to find her

Minerva is a Blue Ridge Caravan merchant that deals in gold bullion, but locating her can be a little tricky. She can only be found during two new events: Minerva's Emporium, which runs from Monday to Wednesday and Minerva's Big Sale, a discount event that runs from Thursday to Monday.

As long as one of the events is active, she will appear at one of three locations. The settlements to check are:

Fort Atlas: East of Monongah on Route 63 in the Savage Divide.

East of Monongah on Route 63 in the Savage Divide. Foundation: Previously Spruce Knob, in the southern area of the Savage Divide.

Previously Spruce Knob, in the southern area of the Savage Divide. The Crater: Northeastern edge of Toxic Valley. Was known as the crashed space station.

Depending on the server you join, her location can vary, so it might be worth logging back in or joining your friends to see if you have better luck elsewhere.

Minerva sells rare plans and recipes at a discount, so if you're missing anything vital from your collection, it might be worth paying her a visit. However, her inventory is on a rotation, so if you don't find what you're looking for the first time, it's always worth checking back later. And if you get lucky, you'll find what you're looking for during Minerva's Big Sale event when she offers a 25% discount on all of her items.