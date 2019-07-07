Horror adventure NG will arrive on PC in October

Aksys Games has announced that NG, the second title in the 'Spirit Hunter' series, will release on Steam in October. The announcement came during the Anime Expo 2019, this weekend.

NG is the companion story to the horror adventure game, Death Mark which came to PC earlier this year. But whereas Death Mark relied on horror-inducing surroundings to set the tone, NG promises to take everyday locales and give them a far more sinister feel. You can check this out in action in the short announcement trailer above, which starts out innocently enough but soon degrades into something far more unsettling.

According to the official site:

"NG follows the story of a cursed young man on a life-threatening quest to discover who—or what—is responsible for the disappearance of his little sister. To save her, our protagonist must team up with shady characters, face down spirits of legend, and make difficult decisions that can greatly alter the outcome of the game."

A release date hasn't been confirmed but we can expect to see NG arrive on Steam sometime in October.

Thanks, Gematsu.