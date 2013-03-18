Hold on to your hats: FEZ is heading to Steam on May 1st

It turns out that leaky Steam registry was right after all: Fez is coming to PC . Not only that, but it's coming to PC real soon : as in May the 1st. That's almost a year to the day since the acclaimed indie platformer was released on the 360 - I guess that exclusivity period finally ran out. There's no word on a price or any potential extras yet, but that can wait. Head here to look at some screenshots and not much else, then make sure to set your alarm for one month's time. Fez. PC. Hooray!

There's no PC trailer or footage yet, so here's the old Xbox 360 one: