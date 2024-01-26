Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation-exclusive content is coming to other platforms this summer along with 'additional updates and features'

People like Hogwarts Legacy an awful lot—it was the biggest game of 2023—but one thing they didn't like (and by "they" I mean associate editor Ted Litchfield) was the inclusion of PlayStation-exclusive content. "How will we live without an exclusive quest and a Felix Felicis Potion Recipe?" he asked, in what I am certain was sincere and deeply-felt anguish. But Ted, and no doubt lots of other people, will be happy to know that content is coming to other platforms later this year.

Word of the coming new content came by way of a brief statement on Twitter.

(Image credit: Avalanche Software (Twitter))

"As we near the one-year anniversary of Hogwarts Legacy, we wanted to let our community know that the Hogwarts Legacy PlayStation-exclusive content will be available on other platforms later this summer, along with additional updates and features for the game," the Hogwarts Legacy team tweeted. "Stay tuned in the coming months for more details on what’s coming to Hogwarts Legacy this year."

The tweet doesn't say exactly what new content is on the way, but Hogwarts Legacy content currently only available on PlayStation consoles includes the Haunted Hogsmeade shop quest and the Felix Felicis potion recipe, which was offered as a PlayStation-exclusive preorder bonus.

Regardless of the specifics, the announcement has players excited, as much for the "additional updates and features" as for the PlayStation stuff. Many are expressing hope that it will include things like a photo mode, New Game+, a Quidditch game (oddly, Hogwarts Legacy does not let fledgling wizards play Quidditch, the big school sport in the Harry Potter universe), and maybe even a full-on expansion.

(Image credit: Twitter)

It's not terribly surprising that more Hogwarts Legacy is on the way. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment president David Haddad said the game sold more than 22 million copies in 2023, making it "the best-selling game of the year in the entire industry worldwide." There's clearly hunger for more: Warner Bros. CEO David Zaslav specifically referenced that point in November 2023, saying the publisher wants to maximize the value of its "blue chip franchises" like Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, and Superman, and if there's one thing the game industry is good at, it's delivering more of a successful videogame.

I've reached out to Warner for more information on what exactly Hogwarts Legacy players have to look forward to this summer—I don't expect anyone to spill the Every Flavor Beans at this early point, but if someone does we'll let you know.