Hogwart's Legacy, the long-rumored Harry Potter RPG, is coming next year

Embark upon an adventure in the wizarding world of the 19th century.

Avalanche's long-rumored Harry Potter RPG was officially revealed today during Sony's PlayStation 5 showcase as Hogwart's Legacy, a tale of the famed magic school set in the 1800s.

Naturally, given that time frame, you won't play as Harry Potter, but as an as-yet-unnamed student "who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart." You'll craft potions, master casting, and grow your character, but it's your ability to perceive and master "Ancient Magic" that will set you apart from your fellow students, and guide the choices you make—to protect the secret for the greater good, or give in to the temptation of "more sinister magic."

Hogwart's Legacy is expected to be out sometime in 2021.

