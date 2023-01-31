Hitman Freelancer safes are one of the new features that the roguelike game mode adds, and are a great way to get some extra Mercers while you're out and about killing your target. Unlike the Hitman 3 safes (opens in new tab), you don't need a specific key code to open them, but will instead have to take part in a little clue-scrounging minigame.

Though they often require a slight detour, these vaults are well worth opening, as they provide you vital currency with which to purchase weapons and kill-capable equipment during your missions. You can then bring these guns or items back to your safehouse and deposit them for later use. That said, here's how to open Hitman Freelancer safes so you can pocket the precious Mercers they contain.

How to find Hitman Freelancer safe clues

Image 1 of 3 Nearby safe clues are highlighted in yellow in hitman vision (Image credit: IO Interactive) Scan each of the three clues with your camera (Image credit: IO Interactive) Each mission briefing tells you how many safes there are (Image credit: IO Interactive)

There are safes located in a number of Hitman Freelancer levels that you can crack open for extra loot, but first, you have to get to them. You can tell which missions have a safe in them as it's listed on the briefing info when you're choosing one. Each safe is marked on the map but they are generally located in secure areas. Unless you're pretty adept at sneaking, it's a good idea to grab a disguise before trying to crack one so you can move more freely.

Once you get to the safe, you need to find three clues located nearby. These are usually documents or laptops that are highlighted in yellow when you use Agent 47's special hitman vision. Equip your camera to scan them and gather the safe clues. When you've scanned all three, you'll get the safe combination and will earn XP for cracking the safe. Now you just need to head back and open it to collect your Mercers. Be warned, cracking the safe is a high-profile action, so make sure there's no one watching when you do open that bad boy up.