Hitman: Absolution video shows leaked in-game footage

Hitman: Absolution was shown behind closed doors at E3 this year. Joe public had to make do the with the official E3 trailer and a couple of screenshots , until now. CVG have found some leaked in-game footage of the game in action. It's spliced into the CG trailer, and there's a subliminal glimpse of the terrible Hitman movie in there somewhere. Fight through all that and you'll see the first moving images of Absolution's new engine, along with the new cover system, hostage taking and a cruel KO manoeuvre starring a bust and the back of a policeman's head. Find out more in our Hitman: Absolution E3 preview .