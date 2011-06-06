Hitman: Absolution screenshots arrive

Two images masquerading as screenshots for Hitman: Absolution have snuck out of IO Interactive's secure facility and set up shop over on Joystiq . We've posted both of them below. We see Agent 47 hiding in an unlikely position several metres up a pillar, and undercover as a cop. We can't wait to tell you everything we learned at last night's IO event, but we're embargoed for now, and don't especially want a certain developer to put a contract out our heads.

