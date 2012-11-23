Hitman: Absolution tops PC download hitlist

Agent 47 has won the battle of the contract killers as Hitman: Absolution saw off Assassin's Creed III to claim top spot in this week's PC download chart.

Strong pre-order sales meant the barcoded baldy was bang on target with an assault on Green Man Gaming's bestsellers list, despite only becoming available to download on November 20.

And the heir apparent to Hitman's crown might just repeat that pre-emptive feat. Assassin's Creed III is a November 29 release and is in prime position at number two in the chart to end its rival's reign next week.

Out of hibernation for a stunning re-entry into the charts is a true gaming veteran. Sonic Adventure 2 's eponymous hedgehog hero might not last long, though. He pushed last week's top game Chivalry down to number four and those fellas fight dirty. Fancy a saucer of milk and some bread, Sonic?

There's plenty of toing and froing further down the list, with Dishonored saving face by creeping back up to number eight. Don't be surprised if the supernatural assassin sneaks back up the chart next week - it's one of a clutch of games with 50% off in Green Man Gaming's winter sale .

Here's the full, global top ten:

1. Hitman: Absolution

2. Assassin's Creed III

3. Sonic Adventure 2

4. Chivalry

5. Football Manager 2013

6. Borderlands 2 Season Pass

7. XCOM: Enemy Unknown

8. Dishonored

9. Guild Wars 2

10. Rift Storm Legion

