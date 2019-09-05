Hi-Rez announces a new cross-platform shooter called Rogue Company

Paladins and Realm Royale developer Hi-Rez Studios announced a new team-based PvP shooter today called Rogue Company that's headed to the Epic Games Store in 2020. Developed by First Watch Games, the shooter will feature a roster of elite mercenaries, equipped with an array of weapons and gadgets, dropping in and doing battle in multiple game modes on "iconic" locations.

Rogue Company will offer casual and competitive modes with full cross-platform play—it's also coming to Xbox One, PS4, and Switch—and "will constantly update and evolve" as a live-service game.

"Rogue Company's planned updates include new game modes, maps, weapons, gadgets, in-game events, and playable mercenaries," creative director Scott Zier said. "From game balance to game modes, player feedback will help us develop the next best multiplayer shooter."

"Rogue Company is an outlaw solution to a broken system. To most of the world, the elusive organization is a rumor at best. However, to those in the know, Rogue Company operatives are indispensable to solving the world’s deadliest and most challenging missions," the Epic Games Store listing says. "As a Rogue Company mercenary, players will group up, grab their weapon of choice, and dive into iconic locations to compete online in various PVP game modes."

The "early look" trailer gives the impression that Rogue Company is a battle royale, but Hi-Rez said it's not actually the case. Game mode details are still being nailed down, but a rep said it's "a class-based shooter [with] small teams that go head-to-head in a number of different game modes."

Details are scant, and for now Hi-Rez is emphasizing the crossplay aspect of the game. "From day one, we built Rogue Company to be a multiplatform game with crossplay. We want all of our players to be able to game with their friends, regardless of platform," game studios head Chris Larson said.

For now it's mostly "coming soon" messages, but more information about Rogue Company will be shared starting later this month at roguecompany.com.