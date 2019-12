Blizzard's upcoming lane-pusher, Heart Heroes Hearth of the Storm Swarm Stone doesn't feature an all-hero item shop. Instead, each character has a 'Talent System', designed to let players customise their build as they advance in level. In the new 'Behind The Nexus' video, Blizzard explain how the system works, and how different combinations can produce a more efficient build—depending on the map.

