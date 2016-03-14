Heroes of the Dorm brackets revealed, final to be held at Seattle's CenturyLink

The first ever Heroes of the Dorm was a pretty big success for ESPN last year, so you're going to want to tune in over the next few weeks to watch the collegiate HOTS tournament play out. Before that, you might like to know what this year's brackets will look like—particularly if you're a student, and you've registered for a chance to win your remaining college tuition fees.

That bracket reveal should just be going live on ESPNU right...about...now, and while I'm not privvy that to information yet as I'm writing this way in advance, this YouTube video should have all that information when the link is made live. Also, the Heroes of the Dorm site should be updated with the salient information post-haste—there's an event called the Bracket Challenge that will be imminently live on the site too. If you're one of the lucky few to be selected for one of the top 500 brackets, you'll receive "a bundle featuring Azmodan, a long-range Specialist and one of the great evils from the Diablo series, plus his ridiculously cool new basketball-themed Azmodunk skin".

One thing I can tell you, however, is where the grand final of HOTD is going to take place, on April 9 and 10.

It's at the CenturyLink Field Event Center in Seattle, Washington, the two-day 'Heroic Four' event being telecast live on ESPN2. Admission will be free, but you can fork out $15 for priority access, a Hero skin, and a HOTD T-shirt.

Before the final's participants are decided, bracket matches will be held next weekend and the weekend after, and shown live on ESPN3, Twitch, and YouTube. Here's the full HOTD schedule:

Round of 64: March 19, 7am PDT / 10am EDT

Round of 32: March 20, 7am PDT / 10am EDT

Round of 16: March 26, 6am PDT / 9am EDT

Round of 8: March 27, 11am PDT / 2pm EDT

Heroic Four Live Event: April 9–10, 5pm PDT / 8pm EDT