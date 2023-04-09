Here's the final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

As part of Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have released a new, final gameplay trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab), the sequel to 2019's Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (opens in new tab). The upcoming Action RPG will release on April 28, 2023, and this is apparently the last trailer you'll get before it hits. So if you're so hard on the Jedi hype train that you'll probably die without a steady marketing drip-feed, then I guess watch like 6 seconds a day for the next 18 days. I did the math for you. You're welcome.

Either way it's a pretty cool trailer, summarizing the themes of Cal Kestis figuring out how to survive underground as a Jedi in the age of the Galactic Empire. Narrated by Cere Junda, a Jedi who has been mentoring trainee Cal, the trailer is mostly gameplay footage and cinematics with no UI alongside a few pre-rendered bits.

In the trailer Cal fights a variety of enemies, like stormtroopers, armored AT-ST walkers, robots, and a variety of alien beasties, including some cool-looking combat while mounted on a speeder bike. He also fights a rancor—because obviously it's a Star War so there's going to be a rancor, eventually. The trailer also shows off some combat alongside an NPC.

In an interview posted alongside the game, Respawn's Stig Asmussen described the companion gameplay. "It's really about experiencing how Cal and his companions — like Bode Akuna, like Merrin — fight side by side together, how they solve puzzles, and negotiate the different planets that they're traveling to. A lot of what we've shown so far, there's these cinematic flourishes, like take downs, that you see in regards to combat. But I will highlight that there's also assist mechanisms that the player can use to kind of call upon their friends in the heat of battle with a button tap, and these unleash special attacks. We've got it limited with a cool down, but using these types of buddy tools will help the players negotiate tricky scenarios in combat," he said.

Asmussen also said that he thought players would enjoy how much bigger the game's scope is, and with its setting some five years after Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

"It's really about creating great systems that allow our designers to do things and our artists to do things that we really didn't consider. It's about creating a bigger box. We still have a box, but the box is bigger, and what we can do inside it is far more than it was on the first game," he said.

You can read the full interview with Asmussen on starwars.com (opens in new tab). If you want to know more about Survivor, here's everything we know about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor (opens in new tab).