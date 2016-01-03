Here's a very brief look at Cyan Worlds' Obduction

Myst developer Cyan Worlds wants to wish you a happy new year, in the only way they know how: with a freaky alien world full of puzzles and (hopefully) badly acted FMV. Their new trailer for Obduction shows off such a world, and I cannot wait to explore it, prod a few levers, then give up, as I have with all of Cyan Worlds' previous games.

Between Obduction and The Witness, 2016 should be a good year for exploring strange locations and solving puzzles from a first-person perspective. Obduction is currently expected to be done in the second quarter of this year, and Myst composer Robyn Miller is onboard.