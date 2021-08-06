Here's a fast 32-inch 1440p FreeSync Premium gaming monitor for $249

Buying a graphics card is still a tough proposition, but if you already own a fast GPU and are looking to pair it with a capable gaming monitor, you have a plenty of options to select from. Among the bunch, LG's 32-inch UltraGear (32GN600-B) with a 165Hz refresh rate is worth a look. Walmart has it marked down to $249 today.

That's $100 below its list price. Just as importantly, its sale price is the lowest I could find for a monitor that is the same size with the same (or even similar) set of specifications. Namely, this is a 1440p (2560x1440) monitor with a fast refresh rate and a few other notable goodies.

Big and affordable gaming monitor LG 32-Inch UltraGear | 1440p | 165Hz | FreeSync Premium | $349 $249 at Walmart (save $100)

You get a lot of monitor for the money here, including a 32-inch VA panel with a 2560x1440 resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10 support, and FreeSync capabilities.View Deal

It's built around a flat VA panel, which offers excellent viewing angles (178 degrees horizontal and vertical), and like IPS, is generally preferred over cheaper TN screens. The native response time checks in at 5ms (gray-to-gray), or just 1ms via MBR (motion blur reduction).

The specs also hint at high color accuracy, with a rated 95 percent coverage of the sRGB color space. Other specs include HDR10 support, 350 nits typical brightness, 3,000:1 contrast ratio, and FreeSync support to keep the refresh rate synced between your Radeon GPU and the monitor.

As for the port selection, you're looking at a pair of HDMI inputs, a DisplayPort input, and a headphone-out jack. There are no built-in USB port or speakers, but for the money, it's hard to be disappointed at either omission.