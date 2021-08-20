Here's a bigger version of the Gigabyte monitor we like so much, on sale for $370

We hold Gigabyte's G27Q in high regard, which earned a spot in our roundup of the best gaming monitors due to its fantastic picture quality and overall specifications. If you're looking for something a bit bigger, though, Gigabyte makes a 32-inch model, the M32Q, and it's on sale for $369.99 at Amazon right now.

That's $130 below its $499.99 MSRP (I doubled the checked the math), and though it doesn't usually sell for the full amount, this is as low as we have ever seen it. Sure, it's still a bit of a splurge, but it comes with a fleshed-out spec sheet, and one very unique feature—a built-in KVM switch.

A big and fast display Gigabyte M32Q | 32-Inch | IPS | 2560x1440 | 165Hz | FreeSync Premium | DisplayHDR 400 | $499.99 $369.99 at Amazon (save $130)

This is a bigger version of the M27Q, one of the best gaming monitors around, with a faster refresh rate and the same great features, including a built-in KVM switch.

KVM switches allow you to control multiple devices with a single keyboard and mouse. This can be handy if you own multiple PCs and routinely use them for different purposes. Maybe you work on one machine, like a productivity laptop (which you can connect to a monitor) and game on another. Whatever the case might be, the M32Q will accommodate you.

Outside of the KVM switch, there are some desirable specs here. This is a flat 32-inch IPS display with a 2560x1440 resolution, 1ms gray-to-gray (GtG) response time (or 0.8ms MPRT), and a fast 165Hz refresh rate that can be slightly overclocked to 170Hz.

This is a FreeSync Premium display too, and while not certified as G-Sync Compatible, the reliable folks at Rtings say it works fine with Nvidia's G-Sync technology (and gave it high marks overall for gaming).

It's a DisplayHDR 400 certified monitor, with a peak brightness of around 450 nits. That's not going to give you the absolute best HDR experience around, but it's another bullet point all the same. More noteworthy is the color gamut—Gigabyte says it offers 120% coverage of the sRGB color space (and 94% of DCI-P3). Generally speaking, the higher the color gamut, the more accurate the color reproduction, resulting in better image quality overall.

We haven't looked at this larger model, but based on our experience with the smaller unit and the spattering of reviews that are out there (including user impressions), we're confident it would serve you well.