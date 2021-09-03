Here's a 35-inch ultrawide 120Hz FreeSync gaming monitor for just $320

Every so often, Monoprice serves up an enticing deal on a gaming monitor (and sometimes PC peripherals too), this being one of them. It currently has on tap its 35-inch Zero-G, an ultrawide monitor with a curved VA display (made by AU Optronics) and fast refresh rate, for $319.99 after discount.

Even the regular $399.99 asking price is fair for the size and specs. However, if you apply coupon code 35ZEROG at checkout, it will knock $80 off. You have some time to mull it over, too (assuming it doesn't sell out), as the coupon is good until September 12 (two Sundays from now).

Monoprice is perhaps better known for its cables (at least to me), but are the company's gaming displays any good? Well, we recently reviewed Monoprice's Dark Matter 27-inch monitor, a fast (240Hz), punchy, and stylish display, and found it to be very good. Our main gripe is that 1080p is a bit low for a 27-inch screen.

The 3440x1440 resolution on this 35-inch that's up for grabs is more fitting of the size. It also boasts a reasonably fast 120Hz refresh rate, a respectable 4ms response time (OC), and FreeSync support to keep the action synced up and smooth. If you're running a GeForce graphics card, note that this is not a G-Sync Compatible monitor. You can try your luck, but your mileage may vary.

As for connectivity options, it comes with DisplayPort 1.2, HDMI 2.0, and two HDMI 1.4 inputs.

It's a solid spec sheet from top to bottom, and better price than what you'll find other displays in this same class.