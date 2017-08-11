Update: Hearthstone: Knights of the Frozen Throne is live on EU and NA

Update 2: And the EU servers are now also up. To celebrate, enjoy the message above from the Lich King himself, especially for PC Gamer's readers.

Update 1: Knights of the Frozen Throne is now live—and a little early—on the North American server. For proof, here's David "Dog" Caero with a fortuitous board clear using the new Hunter Death Knight. Maybe Deathstalker Rexxar won't be dumpster tier after all!.

Original story: The new Hearthstone expansion Knights of the Frozen Throne, as we told you breathlessly last week, will go live on August 10. "But when?" you demanded. "When exactly?" Relax buddy. We got you.

Or more precisely, Blizzard does. According to an official blog post today, Knights of the Frozen Throne will arrive on a region-by-region basis, beginning with the Americas at 12 pm PDT.

The downside of being first is that we'll also be the ones who'll have to eat any server issues or other such bugs that come up, but assuming all goes well, it will go live in Asia at 7 am KST (Korea Standard Time) and then in Europe, who as is traditional for Hearthstone rollouts gets the shaft, at 5 am CEST (Central Europe Summer Time).

Do note that those times are estimates and could shift depending on how smoothly it all flows out the gate.

The release of the expansion will also see the launch of the new Icecrown Citadel mission, which will be rolled out in three parts. Again, these times are estimated, so don't set your watch by them.

Rise of the Knights of the Frozen Throne: Prologue & Lower Citadel

Americas Region: August 10 12:00 PM PDT

Asia Region: August 11 07:00 AM KST

Europe Region: August 11 05:00 AM CEST

Battle For Icecrown Citadel: Upper Reaches

Americas Region: August 17 10:00 AM PDT

Asia Region: August 18 05:00 AM KST

Europe Region: August 18 12:01 AM CEST

Showdown with the Lich King: The Frozen Throne

Americas Region: August 24 10:00 AM PDT

Asia Region: August 25 05:00 AM KST

Europe Region: August 25 12:01 AM CEST

