Here are the new games 'coming soon' to Xbox Game Pass for PC

Ori and the Will of the Wisps is among a handful of new games coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC. That game will be available from launch on March 11, but the other four new additions are coming "soon".

These additions include the imaginatively titled The Lord of the Rings: Adventure Card Game, ruthless beat 'em up Mother Russia Bleeds, puzzle game Pikuniku, and Train Sim World 2020. Meanwhile, it's worth noting that the massive State of Decay 2 update will also apply to the Xbox Game Pass for PC edition.

The Ori sequel looks incredibly promising. Wes played it recently, writing that "it's bigger, and prettier, with enough changed from the first game to feel significantly new." While the studio responsible for the Lord of the Rings card game has closed, the game is probably worth checking out if you're a fan of both cards and Tolkien. Jonathan enjoyed it.

Meanwhile, Pikuniku scored a respectable 79 when it released last year, with Phillipa writing that it's "a wonderfully absurd tale of insurrection and kicking stuff in a cheery-looking world". As for Train Sim World - Steam users seem to dig it.

The Xbox Game Pass for PC game list is growing steadily, and it's still in beta, meaning you can sign up for as little as a buck.