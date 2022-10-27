Henry Cavill seems to be treating Total War: Warhammer 3 like a part-time job

Audio player loading…

As spotted by PCGamesN (opens in new tab), the Global Executive Vice President of PC Gaming, Henry Cavill, has once again publicly held forth on the hobby. Yet more proof that at least one handsome, successful person also likes the same things we do!

Cavill appeared on Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused (opens in new tab) podcast on October 26, in an interview primarily focused on his return as Superman (opens in new tab). The really good bit, the PC gaming bit, runs from about 36 minutes to the 38:30 mark.

"How much time have you been carving for your gaming life?" Horowitz asks the Witcher star.

Cavill hems and haws slightly, before settling on "a fair amount," explaining: "When I say 'a fair amount,' that probably means 'a lot' for those who don't game."

"Just four hours a day?" Horowitz quips.

"Errr… Maybe more." Cavill replies.

We've all been there. The actor went on to explain he's been playing Total War: Warhammer 3 (opens in new tab), the latest entry in a series he was honored in (opens in new tab) with an ingame unit. Cavill also mentions that while most of the people in his life are supportive of his hobbies, he's elicited some pained responses from acquaintances when showing off his miniature collection (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Sega)

After briefly touching on a promotional Wrath of the Lich King Classic statue Cavill recently received from Blizzard, Horowitz asks him if he has any interest in game development.

"I don't know," the actor replies. "I think there's so much work that goes into those, and I'm not sure I want to peek too far behind the curtain and see all the ones and zeroes."

A measured response, but I have to disagree. Making a game is easy: all you have to do is make only good levels, throw out the bad ones, and remember to put the graphics in.

So development's out, but Cavill didn't necessarily rule out voice acting. If this is the good timeline, maybe we'll get him on board for Owlcat Games' Warhammer 40k: Rogue Trader (opens in new tab). Unfortunately, he's probably got his hands full with all the Witchering and super shenanigans.