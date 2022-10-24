World's foremost PC gamer is back as Superman

Audio player loading…

Where does Henry Cavill find the time? Our favorite swole PC gamer spent some of the quiet months of 2020 building a new gaming rig and painting Warhammer miniatures, but in the last couple years he's filmed two new seasons of The Witcher, played Sherlock Holmes twice, and done the talk show rounds to spread the good word that Warhammer is not the same thing as World of Warcraft. Now, as teased in DC's new superhero flick Black Adam, Cavill has confirmed that he's coming back as Superman. I'm starting to think there's some kind of correlation between rippling muscles and exceptional time management skills.

"I wanted to make it official that I'm back as Superman," Cavill said in an Instagram post on Monday. "What you saw in Black Adam is just a very small taste of things to come."

Black Adam star Dwayne Johnson has recently made it clear to anyone who'll listen that he really really really wants to fight Superman, but I hope Cavill finally gets to play Superman in a movie that doesn't feel like Zack Snyder smashing his action figures together. It's cliche to bring up this page from All Star Superman to explain just how badly the recent DC films have botched the character, but that doesn't make it wrong. Cavill already has his perfect grizzled role in Geralt of Rivia: let's have an optimistic Superman movie for a change, eh?

With more major superhero movies on the way and hopefully more seasons of The Witcher to come, Cavill's certainly going to stay busy. But hopefully he still has time to play Warhammer (has anyone told him Total War: Warhammer 3's Immortal Empires campaign is finally out?) and upgrade his PC in between filming.

I mean, imagine Superman gaming on anything less than an RTX 4090. I know he's meant to be humble and all, but that just feels wrong.