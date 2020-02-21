Help the devil get his mojo back in the monstrous roguelike Rogue Lords

It's fair to say that in most works of fiction, the devil is portrayed as the bad guy. And in the upcoming roguelike Rogue Lords, he will still be the bad guy—but he will also be you.

Rogue Lords, which is being developed by Cyanide and Leikir Studio, is set in 17th-century New England, "where mortals and diabolical entities walk side by side." And the devil, having suffered a recent ass-kicking, is putting together a team, including Bloody Mary, Dracula, the White Lady, and Baron Samedi, to help him get his mojo back.

To do so, the devil—that is, you—will guide his Disciples of Evil around a 3D map and stir up trouble with other characters. Combat will be turn-based and, in fine roguelike fashion, losing a fight means game over.

"Rogue Lords is a game we came up with several years ago with Jérémie Monedero, the Game Director," Cyanide Artistic Director Camille Lisoir said. "We are delighted to see the project become reality. We have fantastic synergy with the talented team at Leikir Studio and we can't wait to reveal our diabolical world."

Rogue Lords is expected to be out this fall.