Hell yeah, Hammerwatch 2 is basically going to be Diablo Lite without the live service cruft

By Lauren Morton
This hidden gem of an indie action-RPG is getting a surprisingly big sequel.

Hammerwatch and its followup Heroes of Hammerwatch are both excellent, co-op hack and slash games, the first a dungeon crawler and the second a roguelite. Developer Crackshell has now revealed its next game, Hammerwatch 2, and what the hell? It's a full-on co-op action RPG now, and one that looks ridiculously pretty for a pixelated hack-and-slasher.

Hammerwatch 2 showed up at today's Guerrilla Collective showcase with an explainer video featuring Crackshell's creative director Jochum Skoglund. "With the sequel we are going for a more open-ended action adventure experience," Skoglund says.

(Image credit: Crackshell, Modus Games)

Previous Hammerwatch games were already fantastically fun and chaotic with their bullet-hell adjacent boss fights, screens full of criss-crossing spells, and dungeon puzzles. Hammerwatch 2 is bringing that all back and then some.

Just from the trailer above you can spot that Hammerwatch 2 has a full bar of eight skills, which Skoglund says have sub skills and passives and the option for any class to play ranged or melee. "For Hammerwatch 2 we have made a system more similar to bigger action RPGs," which includes looting, crafting, and questing for new gear that have randomized stats. 

On top of that, in Hammerwatch 2 "you will now have a huge outside world to explore," while dungeons will be a mix of hand-designed and generated areas. And seriously, look at the world. Hammerwatch wasn't ugly, but those pixelated trees swaying in the wind while a player fights pirates on a beach are honestly calling to me.

(Image credit: Crackshell, Modus Games)

Hammerwatch 2 sounds a lot like Diablo Lite, and even though I'm currently deep into Diablo 4 every night, there's a serious appeal to Crackshell's indie game approach. If you've been disinterested in spending $70 on the newest Blizzard game or are just weary of live service life, you should absolutely have an eye on this action RPG that almost certainly won't have a battle pass.

Hammerwatch 2 is "coming soon" though it doesn't have a release date yet. You can find it over on Steam to watch and wishlist until then.

Associate Editor

Lauren started writing for PC Gamer as a freelancer in 2017 while chasing the Dark Souls fashion police and accepted her role as Associate Editor and Chief Minecraft Liker in 2021. She originally started her career in game development and is still fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long books, longer RPGs, multiplayer cryptids, and can't stop playing co-op crafting games.

