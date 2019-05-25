Heavy Rain's free 45-minute demo is live on the Epic Games Store

Quantic Dream has released a free 45-minute demo of Heavy Rain on the Epic Games Store, ahead of the full game's release next month.

The story of Heavy Rain focuses on the hunt for The Origami Killer, who leaves folded paper as their calling card, and the demo lets you play through two chapters in the game's first act. In the demo you'll control two characters on the killer's trail: FBI profiler Norman Jayden and Scott Shelby, a private investigator hired by the victims' families.

The demo, like the full game, will run in 4K and at 60fps. It was first released yesterday, then pulled from the store after players reported an error code relating to the game's Denuvo anti-tamper tech. It's now back live again.

Heavy Rain will be the first of three Quantic Dream games coming to PC this year via the Epic Games Store, the other two being Beyond: Two Souls and Detroit: Become Human. All three were previously PlayStation exclusives.

Heavy Rain is due out June 24, while the Beyond: Two Souls demo will be available on June 27, followed by the full game on July 22. Detroit: Become Human doesn't yet have a release date for the demo or full game.