Hearthstone's Curse Of Naxxramas due out in July, pricing to be released next week

Have you been patiently hoarding gold in anticipation of the imminent release of Hearthstone's single-player adventure? Or have you been spaffing your coins like a Gadgetzan Auctioneer on shore leave? As someone staring at a balance of 35 gold, I'm already resigned to the fact I'll be paying IRL currency for Curse Of Naxxramas. But for the majority of players who seem to prefer grinding the game for free, next week you'll know how much you need to get into the expansion.

According to a post on the Battle.net forums by community manager Aratil, Curse of Naxxramas (which previously only had 'summer' for its release date) is on course to come out in July, and we'll soon know how much it costs…

“Just wanted to give everyone a head's up that we are currently targeting to release Curse of Naxxramas during the month of July. Unfortunately, we still have a lot of implementing and bug fixing to get through, so please stay tuned! With that said, we are also targeting to reveal pricing details regarding Curse of Naxxramas next week on July 1st, so please keep an eye out for that.”

The content in Naxxramas is all based on the World Of Warcraft raid of the same name, and is such is all themed around necromancy, with heavy use of the Deathrattle mechanic included on the 30 new cards set to be added to the pool. In Curse Of Naxxramas you'll battle through five different wings, taking on bespoke boss encounters with your decks and ones pre-built by Blizzard's designers. The first of the wing's will be free, but the subsequent four will require an outlay of in-game gold or actual cash.

A substantial leak earlier this week appeared to reveal several of these encounters, plus some of the new cards. You can check that out here , and read the thoughts of our resident Legendary-ranked player Vincent Sarius on all the new class-specific cards . Personally, I can't wait. I've been planning to create a midrange Warlock demons deck around the new Voidcaller card since it was announced. I'm almost certain it'll be a mess, but for now the free Doomguard dream remains real.