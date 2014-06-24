Leaked images show Hearthstone's Curse of Naxxramas content

Feel free to take this with a pinch of Arcane Dust, but a poster on the Hearthstone subreddit has unearthed a cache of images which appear to show the forthcoming Curse of Naxxramas expansion in the wild. You can see the entire set of images here , and it's worth noting that they tally exactly with a fan 'preview' of the Naxxramas content, which has since been deleted but can still be found cached here .

Clicking on either of those links obviously contains spoilers for Naxxramas. As will scrolling to the bottom of this page where we're running a few of the images.

Looking at them, my strong suspicion is that they're legit. I queried their veracity with Blizzard and got this response: "We appreciate your checking in with us, but we don't comment on rumors or speculation." Standard stuff. At present Curse of Naxxramas still only has a release date of 'summer 2014'. However, Blizzard has been revealing each of the new class-specific cards on a weekly basis, culminating in last week's Hunter card: Webspinner . With those all out of the way, the next logical thing to announce is when we actually get to play the damn thing.

Curse of Naxxramas is a single-player expansion, that will enable you to battle through five 'wings', themed around the World of Warcraft raid, taking on bosses and earning new cards. The wings will unlock over five weeks, and in total 30 new cards (many of which are themed around the Deathrattle ability) will be added to the card pool. The first wing will be free, but you'll have to use in-game gold or actual cash to access the others. Again, pricing is unconfirmed at present.

The injection of those new cards feels much needed, given that the metagame in constructed play has gone slightly stale recently. Our resident Hearthstone columnist, and Legendary-ranked player, Vincent Sarius will be taking a deeper look at each of the new class-specific cards tomorrow. Meanwhile, I do like the look of Feugen and Stalagg, even though getting them to actually activate Thaddius without being silenced first will probably be a nightmare in itself…