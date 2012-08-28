The goggles do something: Hawken adds Oculus Rift support for December launch

As if indie mech-a-thon Hawken's concept of smashing together robots in windswept, industrial landscapes isn't cool enough, it now sits alongside Doom 3: BFG Edition in supporting Oculus Rift, the 3D virtual headset which has reached its Kickstarter goal nearly eight times over.

"When people try Hawken in Rift, they'll understand all the hype, potential, and what it means for the future of virtual reality," project head Palmer Luckey said.

Rift's funding campaign kicked off its final week with nearly $2 million pledged on a $250,000 goal so far. Backers bequeathing $300 or more receive a developer kit version of the goggles. Luckey's announcement also mentioned a special in-goggle cockpit display for Rift users, which certainly boosts the appeal of strapping on a metallic fanny pack to your forehead.

Hawken launches December 12 as a free-to-play multiplayer game. Be sure to also check out our hands (heads?)-on with Rift as well.