Hawken in-game video shows new desert map, colossal battleship

The new Hawken footage above was received its first showing at the PC Gamer press conference at PAX last weekend, but here it is in full. On the Hawken blog , the devs say this is the last we'll see of Hawken for a while, so take a good long look at the footage above, particularly the bit when a huge ship flies overhead and appears to target a fleeing mech. You can also check out yesterday's Hawken trailer , which outlines the story of the world the mechs are fighting over. There's still no release date window.

