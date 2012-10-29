Hawken videos offer tutorial tips and show missile and siege game modes

Battles between huge mechs just isn't exciting enough now. This is 2012. We've all seen a giant robot fight another giant robot, many of us have probably dreamt about it at some point. It's a bit blasé. Giant robots fighting over even gianter missile silos, however, is cool. Giant robots gathering energy to fuel a colossal battleship so that it can zap a towering enemy base to ashes is even better .

Luckily, free to play multiplayer mech shooter, Hawken, will feature both activities in its missile and siege game modes. See them in action in the fresh Hawken videos below, spotted by Evil Avatar .