Have your say in Future Publishing's UX design survey

PC Gamer's parent company, Future Publishing, are building a new course covering game design and development together with online course developer Yellowbrick. We'd like your opinion (opens in new tab) on what subjects you value the most.

The survey can be found here (opens in new tab) and the results of it will help us shape the best possible course to meet your needs. If you submit a survey response, you may be contacted to participate in a virtual focus group, and participants will receive free access to the course for one year.

It should only take a couple of minutes to complete. There are a bunch of game design and development courses out there already, of course, that cater for everything from beginners to seasoned programmers, which is why we want to know what you'd like to see that isn't already out there.

Take the 2-minute survey here (opens in new tab) for your chance to win course access, and let's build an outstanding course together!