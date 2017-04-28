Haunted house-a-thon Perception release date set

Deep End Games is a studio comprised of ex-BioShock developers whose first foray into independent development is Perception. It's been quite some time since we last covered the intriguing haunted house horror game that stars a blind protagonist, however it's now got a release date: May 30, 2017.

After being successfully crowdfunded in 2015, Deep End's debut slipped past its then proposed June 2016 arrival. It's since teased how it works in practice—whereby lead character Cassie Thornton visualises soundwaves to track the otherworldly 'Presence' stalking the seemingly abandoned Massachusetts mansion setting—which looks something like this:

The cat-and-mouse approach to exploration and discovery as outlined above is one of Perception's central tenets, and its creators have cited Alien: Isolation as inspiration. If I wasn't before, I'm now equally intrigued as I am terrified.

Shared first with Gamespot, here's Perception's release date trailer:

Perception is due May 30, 2017. More info can be found on the game's site.