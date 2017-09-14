Harley Quinn joins Batman: The Enemy Within's rogues gallery

Everyone’s favourite unhinged moll, Harley Quinn, will be joining the likes of the Joker and the Riddler in Telltale’s Batman: The Enemy Within. The shrink-turned-psychopath will make her debut in the game’s second episode, due out on October 3.

Yes, the release date has been pushed back a bit. Originally episode 2, The Pact, was due out on September 26, so it’s a delay of a week.

Though the screenshot shows off a familiar look for Harley, that doesn’t mean that she’s the Harley we know. Telltale have crafted their own version the Dark Knight and Gotham, changing the origins of its roster of heroes and villains. The Joker, for instance, befriends Bruce in Arkham Asylum in the first series, where he goes by “John Doe”, and it’s a friendship that continues into season two, depending on your decisions.