The unholy union of Pizza Hut and PS5 exhaust fumes has created the PIZZAWARMR, a 3D-printed box you can build for free to foul up your PlayStation and warm pizza

It's a triumph of gaming, pizza, and science and claimed to be the "hottest console upgrade" ever. Ba-dum, tish! Give it up for the Pizza Hut PIZZAWARMR.

What you're looking at is a 3D printed box designed to sit atop a Sony PS5 (via Tom's Hardware) and redirect hot exhaust air from the console over pizza slices contained within, keeping them warmer for longer.

No, this isn't a retail product you can buy. Instead, Pizza Hut is making the 3D printing files available for free. The box itself is designed to resemble the roof of a Pizza Hut restaurant, while its lid opens "seamlessly like a laptop" to access a foil-lined pizza slice container, the precise pizza-slice capacity of which remains a mystery for now.

That said, Pizza Hut's Medium Pizza slices are said to fit best and you'll need a 15-inch by 15-inch printer to produce the box, which rules out many consumer-class 3D printers.

The STL files for the box include the body, left stand, lid, manifold, and suitable stand. At this point, you're probably wondering what measures are in place to ensure that the inside of your PS5 doesn't turn into a sticky, oily, cheesy mess.

Well, the main mitigation is a 34ccm by 23cm by 2.5cm foil tray which Pizza Hut suggest you place inside the box. Exactly how practical, usable and effective this all is isn't clear. At the very least, we'd speculate, it may be advisable to spool up your PS5 for a fairly intense gaming session some time before the pizza arrives.

Exactly what kind of temps the box can maintain is anyone's guess. Piping hot seems like a bit of a stretch, luke warm perhaps a touch more realistic. Perhaps the more frantic your fragging, the toastier your pizza will be.

Pizza Hut says it will debut the PIZZAWARMR in action via a Twitch livestream on November 29. So, if hot or at least tepid mass-produced pizza festering precariously in a very-likely leaky, cobbled-together container atop some expensive electronics is your bag, then that will be the place to be.