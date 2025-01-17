OnlyFans model explains calculus and machine learning on Pornhub because it pays better than YouTube

What does it mean to “Integrate”? - YouTube Watch On

Zara Dar is an engineer who dropped out of a PhD to become an OnlyFans model and content creator. Her channels on both YouTube and Pornhub often share the same videos: math concept explainers that teach you what a neural network is or where the concept of pi came from, and which just happen to be delivered by an attractive woman in a low-cut top. As Dar explained on LinkedIn (via 404 Media), the same video will earn her $340 per million views on YouTube, and $1,000 per million views on Pornhub.

Admittedly, her videos get more views on YouTube because I imagine there are less people going to Pornhub to find out what integrals are. But there is a surprising amount of non-pornographic stuff on Pornhub, including loads of Minecraft let's play videos. Comedian Ryan Creamer has a whole channel of wholesome videos that just happen to have suggestive titles. (That link is still NSFW, by the way, unless your work is cool with you checking out Pornhub while you're on the clock like mine is. I hope.)

Dar told 404 Media that she's not entirely sure why her videos are doing so well on Pornhub, "but it could be because my SFW videos stand out against the typical NSFW content on the platform. That contrast might make them more intriguing or refreshing to viewers. But that's just my speculation."

After posting an explanation of her business model to LinkedIn, which briefly went viral, Dar's account on the website where business bros go to explain how great it is to ignore your family in favor of being a workaholic was banned. "I was engaging professionally," she said, "but LinkedIn's strict handling of this situation feels counterproductive to its purpose."