Logitech's new wheels and shifter accessories look to turn its 'Pro' wheelbase into a more serious racing kit

Logitech is releasing a slew of new wheels and accessories for its top-tier wheelbase. This includes new options for both rally and open-wheel racing fans alike, a shifter-cum-handbrake, and an adapter to make most wheels work with Logi's direct drive base. All of which is an important step towards turning its best wheel into something more of a racing ecosystem.

Announced over at Logitech's Play event, there are a number of new PC products all built around the direct drive wheelbase, the Pro Base:

RS Wheel Hub (PC)

RS Track Wheel

RS Round Wheel

RS QR Adapter

RS Shifter & Handbrake

I use Logitech's G Pro Racing Wheel and Pedals for my own racing set-up at home. The set-up is easy, the force feedback is great, and the button layout makes more sense to me than some. But as someone who prefers to race on clean-cut F1 tracks rather than backcountry roads, my main complaint these days is the mostly rounded wheel and lack of customisation options. I know I'm not alone in thinking it needed more upgrade options to make it truly sing, either.

In a briefing on the products, Logitech admitted it's been a long process getting these new wheels and accessories out to market and expanding the ecosystem for its direct drive wheelbase. The company's reps said that reliability testing, over long periods, is "one of the major reasons why these products have taken as long as they have."

The new Track Wheel appeals to my sensibilities as an F1 fan. It's a compact, cut-down design made for mimicking the sort of thing you'd find on an actual F1 car—minus the many screens and doohickies. The Round Wheel is more your traditional wheel for Assetto Corsa, iRacing, or any number of racing titles.

The good news is the Track Wheel and Round Wheel aren't frightfully expensive, both coming in at $70 or €80. That's because the central section containing the many buttons, dials and LED indicators is able to be transplanted from the existing flat-bottomed round wheel included in the G Pro Racing Wheel kit onto either design.

If you don't already have the G Pro Racing Wheel but you like the look of what is in my opinion the best racing wheel for PC, you don't need to purchase the whole kit and an additional wheel design. Logitech is selling separately the Pro Base for PC for $600 (€650) and the RS Wheel Hub (the central wheel bit with all the buttons) for another $130 (€140). You'll still want to pick up a set of the pedals, as well.

If you have more money to burn, Logitech has also announced a new partnership with Momo, maker of similarly sized racing wheels for actual cars. There are two new models to keep an eye out for: the Sim GT 290, an F1-style wheel; and the Sim Racer 320, a round wheel.

You're not beholden to Logitech's own wheels anymore, though. That's actually the piece of news I'm most excited about: the new RS QR Adapter means that "almost any steering wheel" can attach to the Pro Base, providing it's fit with 70/50.8 mm bolt patterns or rear mounted on 70 mm. This little adapter is $60 (€70) by itself, but if you're hoping to use your legendary wheel with this kit, it's now an option. A niche use case, due to the lack of support until now for this wheel base and it's relatively affordability compared to some high-end sim racing gear, but an option nonetheless.

Pretty much all of this stuff is set to land in September, though that brings us onto the RS Shifter & Handbrake. It's only out in September in the EU, with the rest of the world getting it in October. At $150 (€160), it's a pricey accessory, but one that plays two roles.

The RS Shifter & Handbrake is programmable as a sequential shifter when you need it, or as many might prefer, a simple handbrake. It offers height adjustments and what I'm told is "precise actuation feedback" for a tactile response. You can also use the include table clamp to double up and load two of them onto a single racing rig, making for a full rally suitable setup. That'll cost ya $300, mind.

You can use the RS Shifter & Handbrake on cheaper Logitech bases, including the G920, if you'd prefer to save some cash. That's a simple job of connecting them both on PC, though it requires an additional adapter (Racing Adapter) on console. There's a lot more to consider with console compatibility, as the Pro Base comes with either PC or PlayStation support, and the RS Wheel Hubs support both PC and Xbox. It's a little confusing, but that means you can carefully select parts for full PC, PS, and Xbox compatibility.

But hey, PC compatibility is relatively straightforward. Phew.

Though I'm yet to try these parts out for myself (I should be soon), this does appear a step in the right direction for Logitech as it competes with brands such as Fanatec (soon to be bought out by Corsair) and Moza—both of which make comparable, upgradeable kits with an affordability factor that isn't easily passed over.