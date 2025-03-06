The best 1 TB gaming SSD you can buy is now just $79, the cheapest it's been for a good while

News
By
published

SSD prices haven't changed much for a long time so this deal is very welcome.

An image of a WD_Black SN850X SSD against a teal background with a white border
(Image credit: Western Digital)
WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $89.22 $79.22 at Newegg (save $10 with promo code EPEQ529)Use promo code EPEQ529 to get the full discount.

WD Black SN850X | 1 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,300 MB/s write | $89.22 $79.22 at Newegg (save $10 with promo code EPEQ529)
This is still our favorite SSD for gaming, despite its age and competition from other storage vendors. The SN850X's price is also quite volatile, so although this is only a small saving, the price itself is decent. It's a brilliant SSD—fast, reliable, and easy to keep cool. Use promo code EPEQ529 to get the full discount.

Price check: Amazon $89.22 | Best Buy $94.99

View Deal

I must confess that I'm somewhat biased here. Not because I have shares in Western Digital or my uncle works for them, but it's that my main PC rig has four WD Black drives in it. They're all 2 TB versions of the SN850X that's on offer here, but I'd still recommend the smaller drive in a flash.

The reasons for this are simple: it's very quick, very reliable, and very easy to cool. Starting with the first point, it uses an NVMe PCIe 4.0 interface and while there are faster SSDs out there, Western Digital has applied 1 GB of DRAM to the drive, even though it has up to 300 MB of pseudo-SLC cache.

This means it can sustain its full write speed for a long time before it drops in performance. So if you like to install lots of big games all the time, then the SN850X will breeze through the task.

As to the second point, my 2 TB SN850Xs have all been hammered with data writes in the past year, but none of them have shown any decrease in reported life span or wear. Cheaper drives that I've used in the past have always notably degraded in the same period of time and workload.

Lastly, even when pushed really hard, the SN850X never breaks a sweat. Sure it can get a little on the toasty side, but certainly nothing like a Gen5 SSD.

So if you're looking to add an extra SSD to your gaming rig, maybe to store your Steam library on, then I can't recommend the WD Black SN850X highly enough. There's a good reason why Western Digital hasn't rushed to replace it yet in its storage portfolio—it really is the best gaming SSD you can buy.

Nick Evanson
Nick Evanson
Hardware Writer

Nick, gaming, and computers all first met in 1981, with the love affair starting on a Sinclair ZX81 in kit form and a book on ZX Basic. He ended up becoming a physics and IT teacher, but by the late 1990s decided it was time to cut his teeth writing for a long defunct UK tech site. He went on to do the same at Madonion, helping to write the help files for 3DMark and PCMark. After a short stint working at Beyond3D.com, Nick joined Futuremark (MadOnion rebranded) full-time, as editor-in-chief for its gaming and hardware section, YouGamers. After the site shutdown, he became an engineering and computing lecturer for many years, but missed the writing bug. Cue four years at TechSpot.com and over 100 long articles on anything and everything. He freely admits to being far too obsessed with GPUs and open world grindy RPGs, but who isn't these days? 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The WD Black SN850X 8 TB out of the packaging.
WD Black SN850X 8 TB NVMe SSD review
A collection of NVMe SSDs on orange.
Best cheap SSD deals for gaming today
The WD Black SN850X and the Lexar NM790 NVMe SSDs on a pink gradient background with the PC Gamer recommended logo in the top right
Best SSD for gaming in 2025: the speediest SSDs I personally recommend
A collage of M.2 SSDs from Lexar and Western Digital against a gradient blue background, with a PC Gamer Recommended logo in the corner
Best M.2 SSDs for gaming in 2025: my top picks for blazing fast storage
Western Digital NvMe SSDs.
Quit worrying about game install sizes with these future-proof SSDs
A SanDisk Desk Drive external SSD on a blue background
I adore this chunky, reliable external SSD, so for a third off the 4 TB version I will absolutely recommend it in a heartbeat
Latest in SSDs
An image of a WD_Black SN850X SSD against a teal background with a white border
The best 1 TB gaming SSD you can buy is now just $79, the cheapest it's been for a good while
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.
Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
A SanDisk Desk Drive external SSD on a blue background
I adore this chunky, reliable external SSD, so for a third off the 4 TB version I will absolutely recommend it in a heartbeat
The WD Black SN850X 8 TB out of the packaging.
If you thought PCIe Gen 5 SSDs were a little pointless, don't worry, here comes 32 GB's worth of Gen 6 technology
Adata SE880 external SSD
Adata SE880 1 TB external SSD review
Western Digital NvMe SSDs.
Quit worrying about game install sizes with these future-proof SSDs
Latest in News
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.
Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
Protein molecules, illustration
AI helps turn highschool project into world saving tech which promises to devour 150 tons of fast-fashion plastic each year
Trump chip tariff
Japanese companies begin stockpiling in response to new Trump tariffs: Cue a ton of PS5 stock and stale cans of coffee
An image of a WD_Black SN850X SSD against a teal background with a white border
The best 1 TB gaming SSD you can buy is now just $79, the cheapest it's been for a good while
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., wears Orion augmented reality (AR) glasses during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its first pair of augmented reality glasses, devices that show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds, a key step in Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s goal of one day offering a hands-free alternative to the smartphone.
Meta's Orion AR glasses still have no 'killer use case' but want devices to hang out on your face, on your wrist, and now in your pocket too
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds: Turns out updating drivers fixes brand new game. Again
More about ssds
WD Black SN850X SSD on a gaming PC case.

Looks like we won't be seeing Western Digital SSDs in our gaming PCs as the company hands the reins back over to SanDisk
A SanDisk Desk Drive external SSD on a blue background

I adore this chunky, reliable external SSD, so for a third off the 4 TB version I will absolutely recommend it in a heartbeat
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.

Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
See more latest
Most Popular
A picture of Bowser behind jail bars.
Nintendo wins major French piracy case with EU-wide consequences: 'Significant not only for Nintendo, but for the entire games industry'
Protein molecules, illustration
AI helps turn highschool project into world saving tech which promises to devour 150 tons of fast-fashion plastic each year
Trump chip tariff
Japanese companies begin stockpiling in response to new Trump tariffs: Cue a ton of PS5 stock and stale cans of coffee
Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer of Meta Platforms Inc., wears Orion augmented reality (AR) glasses during the Meta Connect event in Menlo Park, California, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. Meta Platforms Inc. debuted its first pair of augmented reality glasses, devices that show a combined view of the digital and physical worlds, a key step in Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg&#039;s goal of one day offering a hands-free alternative to the smartphone.
Meta's Orion AR glasses still have no 'killer use case' but want devices to hang out on your face, on your wrist, and now in your pocket too
Monster Hunter Wilds screen
Monster Hunter Wilds: Turns out updating drivers fixes brand new game. Again
Wordle today puzzle on a smartphone
Today's Wordle answer for Thursday, March 6
A sign reads &quot;HATRED IS POWER&quot;
A demo for a lost videogame based on George Orwell's 1984 has emerged from the memory hole
Civilization 7 victory guide
Firaxis says it's 'entering our Sukritact Age' as it hires popular modder to work on Civilization 7
A peaceful hideout with a pond in Japan
The thing I'm most excited about in Assassin's Creed Shadows is my hideout: 'a little over one acre of fully customizable land' to build on, decorate, and fill with pettable baby deer
Three heroes stand against a tide of skeletons
The Hand of Fate devs are back with a bullet heaven called Hordes of Fate