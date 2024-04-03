MSI's 4K 240Hz monster is one of the best OLED gaming deals right now for $899
It makes 27-inch 1440p gaming OLEDs for similar money look a bit silly.
MSI MAG 321UPX | 32-inch | 240Hz | QD-OLED | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2FN82E16824475358%3Fitem%3DN82E16824475358" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"">
$899.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $50)
With its special launch price of $949, the MSI MAG 321UPX was already by far the cheapest of the new generation of gorgeous high pixel density 4K gaming OLEDs. But you can already get for $50 off. It makes most 27-inch 1440p OLEDs look painfully overpriced.
They've been a long time coming. But the hot new generation of 4K gaming OLEDs have finally arrived. And the new MSI MAG 321UPX is easily the cheapest of the bunch.
At $899 from Newegg, it's miles cheaper than the $1,299 Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM that we reviewed recently and that uses exactly the same 32-inch Samsung QD-OLED panel and has virtually identical specs across the board.
So, what exactly are those specs? We're talking 32 inches of Samsung QD-OLED glory, 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, 240Hz refresh and 0.03ms response. Yum.
The result, on that Asus at least, is a gaming monitor that takes a decisive step towards perfection. You've now got the killer combination of super-tight 4K pixel density with that signature OLED per-pixel lighting and stellar contrast.
When you consider that 27-inch 1440p OLEDs generally go for around $800, a 4K 32-inch option for just $100 more looks like one heck of a deal. It wasn't that long ago that you would have have to pay this much for a 4K high-refresh LCD monitor.
Do we have any reservations? Well, the full-screen brightness still isn't quite where we'd like it. And there's the ever-present OLED burn-in worry. However, the MSI MAG 321UPX comes with a full three-year burn-in warranty for peace of mind in that regard.
The only other downside we can see is that the MSI MAG 321UPX's USB-C port is limited to 15W of power delivery, so it's not suitable for single-cable laptop connectivity. Pity.
But that minor detail aside, this might just be as good a flat panel gaming experience as you can get, right now. Get in.
Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.
