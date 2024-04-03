MSI's 4K 240Hz monster is one of the best OLED gaming deals right now for $899

MSI MAG 321UPX | 32-inch | 240Hz | QD-OLED | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fp%2FN82E16824475358%3Fitem%3DN82E16824475358" data-link-merchant="newegg.com""> $899.99 $899.99 at Newegg (save $50)

With its special launch price of $949, the MSI MAG 321UPX was already by far the cheapest of the new generation of gorgeous high pixel density 4K gaming OLEDs. But you can already get for $50 off. It makes most 27-inch 1440p OLEDs look painfully overpriced.

They've been a long time coming. But the hot new generation of 4K gaming OLEDs have finally arrived. And the new MSI MAG 321UPX is easily the cheapest of the bunch.

At $899 from Newegg, it's miles cheaper than the $1,299 Asus ROG Swift OLED PG32UCDM that we reviewed recently and that uses exactly the same 32-inch Samsung QD-OLED panel and has virtually identical specs across the board.

So, what exactly are those specs? We're talking 32 inches of Samsung QD-OLED glory, 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, 240Hz refresh and 0.03ms response. Yum.

The result, on that Asus at least, is a gaming monitor that takes a decisive step towards perfection. You've now got the killer combination of super-tight 4K pixel density with that signature OLED per-pixel lighting and stellar contrast.

When you consider that 27-inch 1440p OLEDs generally go for around $800, a 4K 32-inch option for just $100 more looks like one heck of a deal. It wasn't that long ago that you would have have to pay this much for a 4K high-refresh LCD monitor.

Do we have any reservations? Well, the full-screen brightness still isn't quite where we'd like it. And there's the ever-present OLED burn-in worry. However, the MSI MAG 321UPX comes with a full three-year burn-in warranty for peace of mind in that regard.

The only other downside we can see is that the MSI MAG 321UPX's USB-C port is limited to 15W of power delivery, so it's not suitable for single-cable laptop connectivity. Pity.

But that minor detail aside, this might just be as good a flat panel gaming experience as you can get, right now. Get in.