Nvidia's new 'AI PC' social media channel has me foaming at the bit for the in-house CPU we all want

Everyone knows Nvidia's king of the very large and very frightening AI castle, but it hasn't stretched those tendrils fully into the consumer PC market just yet. Nvidia AI has usually been more of a datacentre thing.

That's until now, it seems, because Nvidia's just started a new social media channel angled squarely at the home computing AI segment, which lends more credence to recent rumours surrounding an all-Nvidia consumer PC processor.

The channel's on X and it's called "NVIDIA AI PC" (as spotted by VideoCardz). As its proverbial "hello, world", Nvidia explains: "Welcome to the new NVIDIA AI PC channel! Whether you are deep into AI or just a little curious, we're here to explore the power of AI on your local PC. Follow along for the latest news, tech, and AI inspiration."

It makes sense for Nvidia to lean its AI chops more heavily into the PC market. I mean, why wouldn't it? It's already secure atop the AI datacentre market and it certainly has enough money and expertise to smash into any other AI market segment.

The PC segment—which is already starting to become the AI PC segment—is a big one, and while there's lots of competition there already, mostly from the likes of Qualcomm, I'd bet Nvidia has the AI infrastructure and resources to weather that particular storm.

Hey there! 👋Welcome to the new NVIDIA AI PC channel! 💻Whether you are deep into AI or just a little curious, we're here to explore the power of AI on your local PC.Follow along for the latest news, tech, and AI inspiration. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/Fb4rlmMKLGNovember 18, 2024

As for what form Nvidia's pushing into the AI PC segment might take, we're hopeful it'll result in a nice, shiny, black-and-green Arm-based processor running Windows. We've heard talk of just such a thing for over a year, so it's not a fool's hope.

It wouldn't just mean this, of course. Nvidia's got a whole AI infrastructure cooked up already for its datacenter servers, so the main thing will presumably be how it can bring this more directly and in more varied fashion to consumer PCs equipped with Nvidia hardware. Just like DLSS, for example.

On this front, at Microsoft Ignite, Nvidia just announced lots of new tools that "enable application and game developers to harness powerful RTX GPUs to accelerate complex AI workflows for applications such as AI agents, app assistants and digital humans." We're talking, for example, updates to ModelOpt to enable faster and more accurate AI models for PCs using RTX GPUs and updates to Nvidia ACE, which "brings life to agents, assistants and avatars."

But what would make for a better home for such things than an Nvidia AI PC? Especially if, as the latest rumours claim, Nvidia's first Arm APU will offer Strix Halo and RTX 4070 mobile performance. That would mean not only some great gaming performance, but also presumably some stellar AI compute, a perfect stomping ground for all the new AI PC tools Nvidia's launching.

That very same rumour also says the company is "trying to rush this thing out by late 2025 or 2026 at the latest," a claim that doesn't seem impossible given recent Windows on Arm improvements such as the fact it now supports AVX and AVX2 instructions.

This new Nvidia channel at the very least lends some credence to the notion that there might be an all-Nvidia AI PC sitting on our laps before too long. And if it does offer RTX 4070 mobile performance, that's an exciting prospect for us gamers, regardless of the AI aspect.