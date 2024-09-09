Intel's next-gen Arrow Lake chips have been listed on a UK retailer website under the Core Ultra 200K branding, with specs that seem reasonable

Intel's Arrow Lake desktop processors are rumoured to be launching in the coming months, but when it comes to an official date or official specs, we're still none the wiser. Still, listings have been spotted for the new CPUs on a UK retailer's website—and while they're placeholders for now, they do show core counts and boost clocks that seem reasonable when compared to the current line up of Raptor Lake Refresh chips.

Core Ultra 9 285K - 24 cores, 5.7GHz - £566.20

Core Ultra 7 265K - 20 cores, 5.5 GHz - £392.82

Core Ultra 7 265KF - 20 cores, 5.5 GHz - £377.52

Core Ultra 5 245K - 14 cores, 5.2 GHz - £301.03

Core Ultra 5 245KF - 14 cores, 5.2 GHz - £285.73

The processors are listed under the Ultra branding on Lambdatek, a UK electronic store—with the most expensive of the lot being the Core Ultra 9 285K at a touch over £566, which works out to around $727 at the current exchange rate (via Videocardz). It's said to be a 24-core chip running at 5.7 GHz, which would give it the same number of cores as the current Core i9 14900K, with a slightly lower boost clock.

Below that are the Core Ultra 7 265K and the Core Ultra 7 265KF, both 20-core chips with 5.5 GHz boost clocks, at £378 and £393. That'd be around $485 and $505 respectively, and likely the equivalent of the current Core i7 14700K and KF variant, also with 20 cores overall and an ever-so-slightly faster boost clock of 5.6 GHz.

Bringing up the rear are two Core Ultra 5 chips, the 245K and 245KF, with 14 cores à la the Core i5 14600K and Core i5 14600KF, although again with a slightly slower boost clock at 5.2 GHz. These are listed at £301 and £285 respectively, or roughly $387 and $366.

The prices, along with just about everything else here, are best taken with a significant dose of salt. Retailers put placeholders up all the time, and they're by no means an official confirmation of any information. Still, with the launch rumoured to be somewhat close, these listings seem like a reasonable indication of what the Arrow Lake lineup could look like when we finally get some official word.

In terms of actual, verified information about Arrow Lake from Intel itself, we still have very little. We know that the new processors will be built primarily by TSMC, with packaging by Intel Foundry, in the midst of the news that Intel will be dropping its 20A process in favour of 18A.

We also know that they supposedly won't have the same voltage stability issues that have been plaguing Intel's 13th and 14th-generation processors. Beyond that, we're still primarily in the land of rumour and speculation, including talk of Intel abandoning hyperthreading and significantly changing its chip layouts.

Given Intel's well-publicised issues in recent months, one thing we can be sure of is that Intel will be hoping that Arrow Lake is a success. After dismal financial results, the aforementioned crashing issues, and rumours that the company may be considering chopping bits of itself off in order to turn things around, it'll likely be looking for these chips to cause a bit of a stir in the face of AMD's robust—if slightly underwhelming—Zen 5 CPUs.