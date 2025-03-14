Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node

News
By published

Is Intel finally on the up?

Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
(Image credit: Intel)

Intel's numerous woes in the last, well, decade or so are thoroughly documented. So, it's nice to be able to report some good vibes. Its share price leapt nearly 15% yesterday, primarily in response to the appointment of new CEO Lip-Bu Tan.

Meanwhile, an engineering manager at Intel posted some celebratory images from the company's Arizona fab marking an "Eagle has landed" moment for the crucial 18A node, an indication the new node might already be in mass production.

I as tap these words out, Intel's share price sits at $23.88, over 20% higher than the circa $19.50 it was trading at on Tuesday. That's still a long way of the $65-plus level it hit in April 2021 and also well below the $42 it hit way back in 2000.

Long story short, Intel has a long way to go yet if we can say it's turned any sort of corner. Indeed, by the estimates of most financial experts, Intel's break up value, or how much money you'd net by breaking the company up and selling all its assets to the highest bidder still comfortably exceeds its current market cap, or its current overall valuation based on its share price.

Whenever a break up value exceeds market cap, it's an indication that the markets are pessimistic about the company's prospects. So, in net terms, that remains the case today, even after a double-digit bump in the stock price. But up is up, and Intel is definitely on the up this week.

A photograph of Intel's Interim Co-CEO Michelle Johnston Holthaus standing on stage, with a background displaying Panther Lake and Intel 18A

Panther Lake will be the first 18A chip in the PC, probably not until next year. (Image credit: Future)

But what of that 18A moment? Inevitably, the Linkedin post in question seems to have already been taken down. But not before it was captured by several observers.

In it, Intel engineering manager Pankaj Marria posted an image of a group of engineers in front of an 'Eagle has landed poster' and commented, "proud to be part of the Eagle Team, leading the way in bringing Intel 18A technology to life! Our team was at the forefront of running the initial lots right here in Arizona, marking a key step in advancing cutting-edge semiconductor manufacturing."

He also added, "the Eagle has landed, and this is just the beginning! Developed and Made in America the World’s smallest Node."

Several observers are taking Marria's comment of "running the initial lots" to mean that mass production had started. Frankly, it's hard to know if that's a reasonable interpretation of the Linkedin post. But at the very least, there seems to be clear positivity inside Intel about the health of 18A. And that is a very, very good thing for not only Intel itself, but the chip industry as a whole.

Currently, TSMC dominates the customer chip manufacturing market in terms of cutting-edge silicon. That's made access to TSMC's fabs critical, it's pushed up prices, and arguably lead to the current situation where it's hard to find a decent graphics card to buy, never mind how much you'll have to pay for it.

Intel is planning to take on TSMC directly with its 18A node, offering it to everyone from Nvidia to AMD as an alternative manufacturing solution. If 18A succeeds, it will relieve much of that pressure, industry wide, and might (just might!) help return the GPU market to something approaching normality.

Intel is also planning on using 18A for its next-gen Panther Lake mobile and Nova Lake desktop CPUs. No doubt if 18A really is killer, it could be used for a future Intel GPU architecture, such as Celestial or Druid.

Long story short, 18A is crucial. Go, 18A, go! Please...

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Newsflash: Intel's all-important 18A node is officially 'ready' but what exactly happened to the 'five nodes in four years' thing?
A close-up stylized photo of a silicon wafer, showing many small processor dies
Broadcom and Nvidia are claimed to be testing manufacturing on Intel's 18A process node, and even AMD is reportedly interested
A chip being held up in an Intel fab
Intel is reportedly in talks to spin off its chip factories into a partnership with arch rival TSMC and now I think I've seen everything
Bill Gates speaks onstage for a special conversation during &quot;What’s Next? The Future With Bill Gates&quot;at The Paris Theater on September 26, 2024 in New York City.
Bill Gates laments Pat Gelsinger's failure to save Intel: 'I was hoping for his sake, for the country's sake that he would be successful'
Intel engineers work in Fab 34, the newest Intel manufacturing facility in Ireland
Intel engineer begs management and Trump to not 'sell out' to TSMC just as the company is set to regain its 'technical lead' in chip manufacturing
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
'This is not unlocking shareholder value, it's a fire sale': Jim Keller weighs in on a possible 'careless' Intel chip and fab spin-off
Latest in Processors
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
A photo of an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor surrounded by DDR5 memory sticks from Corsair, Kingston, and Lexar
Fresh leak suggests Intel's on-again-off-again Arrow Lake CPU refresh is back on the menu (boys)
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
Return of the gigahertz wars: New Chinese transistor uses bismuth instead of silicon to potentially sock it to Intel and TSMC with 40% more speed
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.
So, wait, now TSMC is supposedly pitching a joint venture with Nvidia, AMD and Broadcom to run Intel's ailing chip fabs?
Pipboy holds up an open padlock.
A BIOS update could be all that's stopping you or someone else from jailbreaking your old AMD CPU
A screenshot from Sony&#039;s PlayStation 5 Pro announcement video, showing a stylized processor against a dark background with glowing lines streaming from its edges
The AMD x Sony collab gave us FSR4 and a version will appear in PlayStation next year, too, having 'already started to implement the new neural network on PS5 Pro'
Latest in News
Intel engineers inspect a lithography machine
Finally some good vibes from Intel as stock jumps 15% on new CEO hire and Arizona fab celebrates 'Eagle has landed' moment for its 18A node
Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, who played femshep, 'saw no line' before she recorded them for Bioware's flagship trilogy: 'It was all cold reading on the spot'
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage
Microsoft&#039;s Task Manager in Windows 11
After years of complaints about Windows Task Manager displaying CPU utilization incorrectly, a fix is finally on its way
Sony RGB LED panel tech
Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness
Super Mario World
Super Nintendo consoles appear to be running ever-so-slightly faster as they age and speedrunning detectives are hot on the case
More about processors
A photo of an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor surrounded by DDR5 memory sticks from Corsair, Kingston, and Lexar

Fresh leak suggests Intel's on-again-off-again Arrow Lake CPU refresh is back on the menu (boys)
photo shows a factory tool that places lids on data center system-on-chips at an Intel fab in Chandler, Arizona, in December 2023. In February 2024, Intel Corporation launched Intel Foundry as the world’s first systems foundry for the AI era, delivering leadership in technology, resiliency and sustainability.

Return of the gigahertz wars: New Chinese transistor uses bismuth instead of silicon to potentially sock it to Intel and TSMC with 40% more speed
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.

Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage

See more latest
Most Popular
A side by side comparison of two Asus Q-Release systems, with the original design on the top and the bottom showing the apparently new design.
Asus appears to have quietly changed the design of its Q-Release PCIe slot after claims of potential GPU pin damage
Commander Shepard in Mass Effect 3.
Mass Effect's Jennifer Hale, who played femshep, 'saw no line' before she recorded them for Bioware's flagship trilogy: 'It was all cold reading on the spot'
Microsoft&#039;s Task Manager in Windows 11
After years of complaints about Windows Task Manager displaying CPU utilization incorrectly, a fix is finally on its way
Sony RGB LED panel tech
Sony's fixing the wrong panel problems while showing off its new 'RGB LED' backlight tech with outrageous colours and brightness
Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes - Flower festival
All Genshin Impact 5.5 livestream codes
Super Mario World
Super Nintendo consoles appear to be running ever-so-slightly faster as they age and speedrunning detectives are hot on the case
A Colorful RTX 5080 and its box
Three lucky folks in India can win the dubious honour of buying an RTX 5080 GPU at Nvidia MSRP
The Facebook &#039;Like&#039; emoji logo is seen in this photo illustration on 22 August, 2023 in Warsaw, Poland. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Get ready to argue with your weird Uncle on Facebook again. Meta is rolling out its new fact checking solution to it's 190 million users in the United States
A photo of an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor surrounded by DDR5 memory sticks from Corsair, Kingston, and Lexar
Fresh leak suggests Intel's on-again-off-again Arrow Lake CPU refresh is back on the menu (boys)
Today&#039;s Wordle being played on a phone
Today's Wordle answer for Friday, March 14