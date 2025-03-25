AMD's next-gen 'Gorgon Point' APU outted and seemingly sticks with RDNA 3.5 graphics which is disappointing for handheld gaming PCs if accurate

News
By published

Looks like it'll be a long wait for a big graphics upgrade in AMD APUs for handheld PCs.

AMD Strix Point APU chip, held in a hand, with the reflected light showing the various processing blocks in the chip die
(Image credit: AMD)

AMD's next-gen APU has apparently leaked. But don't get too excited because "Gorgon Point", as it's known, looks very much like a refresh of AMD's current Strix Point chip rather than a radical advance or really even a new chip at all.

AMD was reportedly making a presentation to its commercial partners, likely including laptop and handheld PC makers, when the slides in question were captured, only to be posted online by Korean X user harukaze5719.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the post in question how now been deleted, but equally unsurprisingly not before its contents were preserved for posterity. So, what do they show?

For the most part, a very, very similar chip to Strix Point, as seen in various laptops and latterly in a few handhelds including the OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro. Gorgon Point has not only the same 12 Zen 5-spec CPU cores (likely in 4x Zen 5 and 8x Zen 5c arrangement) but also the same 16 CUs of RDNA 3.5 graphics.

It also has an XDNA 2-spec NPU and that's where the first clear upgrade comes in as in these slides, with the NPU rated at "55+ TOPS". Strix Point's APU is rated at 50 TOPS.

However, the slides also include some broader CPU performance uplifts, albeit slight. Gorgon Point is shown delivering a roughly three to five percent uplift in single and multithreading running Cinebench R23 across a range of power envelopes from 15 W up to 45 W.

That performance step likely comes from a small clock speed increase. The slides show the top Gorgon point APU hits a boost clock of 5.2 GHz, whereas the existing Ryzen AI HX 375 peaks at 5.1 GHz.

All told, then, this looks more like a minor stepping than a properly new chip. The slides do not reveal what process node Gorgon Point is built on, but based on all the carry-over specs and marginal performance uplift it's almost certainly the same TSMC N4 node as Strix Point.

Probably the most disappointing element is the RDNA 3.5 graphics, especially now that AMD has released its first RDNA 4 desktop GPUs to broad acclaim. Gorgon Point is listed on the slides as a 2026 product and RDNA 4 is a little behind Nvidia when it comes to features, so the idea that AMD will be rolling out new laptop APUs with significantly outdated graphics hardware in 2026 isn't hugely appealing.

OneXPlayer OneXFly F1 Pro handheld gaming PC

We could be waiting quite a while for a significantly faster AMD APUs. for handhelds. (Image credit: Future)

Of course, an upgrade to RDNA 4 would require a major redesign. And the carried-over RDNA 3.5 graphics tally with AMD's reticence earlier this year to confirm that RDNA 4 would be available in mobile format.

With Gorgon Point seemingly sticking with RDNA 3.5 graphics next year, it's looking increasingly likely that AMD's next major graphics update for laptop and handheld APUs could be the UDNA architecture that unifies AMD's RDNA gaming graphics line with its CDNA compute technology.

For laptops, that's not the end of the world. If you want proper gaming performance in a laptop, Nvidia will do you a great GPU albeit at a painful price. Instead, the problem is that Gorgon Point looks like it won't bring much of a boost for handheld gaming PCs, which is a bit of a pity. Therefore, perhaps pencil in 2027 at the earliest for the next really significant handheld gaming boost from AMD.

Best CPU for gamingBest gaming motherboardBest graphics cardBest SSD for gaming


Best CPU for gaming: Top chips from Intel and AMD.
Best gaming motherboard: The right boards.
Best graphics card: Your perfect pixel-pusher awaits.
Best SSD for gaming: Get into the game first.

TOPICS
Jeremy Laird
Jeremy Laird
Hardware writer

Jeremy has been writing about technology and PCs since the 90nm Netburst era (Google it!) and enjoys nothing more than a serious dissertation on the finer points of monitor input lag and overshoot followed by a forensic examination of advanced lithography. Or maybe he just likes machines that go “ping!” He also has a thing for tennis and cars.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
The 2025 revised release of the ASUS ROG Flow Z13 tablet floats in a mint green gradient void. It sits in a landscape orientation, propped up by a stand attached to its back. A lightweight tablet-style keyboard is also attached at the front of the device.
The new ROG Flow Z13 is ditching dedicated graphics but making up for it with AMD's next-gen Ryzen AI Max APU
AMD Strix Point APU chip, held in a hand, with the reflected light showing the various processing blocks in the chip die
AMD Ryzen AI Max is finally here: 'the most advanced mobile x86 processor ever created' with 40 RDNA 3.5 CUs and 16 Zen 5 cores
AMD Strix Halo
3DMark benchmarks show off AMD's big daddy Strix Halo laptop chip in action and I'm a little underwhelmed
A promotional image for the Aokzoe A1 X handheld gaming PC
Aokzoe teases its next-gen handheld gaming PC and it looks like it's just stuffed a better chip, screen, and battery into its not-bad, not-great A1 Pro
Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 gaming laptop
AMD's throwing the considerably hefty Ryzen 9 9950X3D at gaming laptops and calling it a Ryzen 9 9955HX3D
Steam Deck OLED: Limited Edition White
AMD announces more powerful Ryzen Z2 Series processors for future PC handhelds, but Valve says 'there is and will be no Z2 Steam Deck'
Latest in Processors
AMD Strix Point APU chip, held in a hand, with the reflected light showing the various processing blocks in the chip die
AMD's next-gen 'Gorgon Point' APU outted and seemingly sticks with RDNA 3.5 graphics which is disappointing for handheld gaming PCs if accurate
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering pancakes and sausages to pre-GTC show hosts and guests, wearing an apron
'There might be a party. I wasn't invited,' says Jensen Huang of the rumoured TSMC proposal to join forces and run Intel's chip fabs
Nvidia Feynman GPU
While we despair of RTX 50-series supplies and wait on next-gen Rubin, Nvidia reveals its next-next GPU architecture will be known as Feynman and is due in 2028
Nvidia Vera CPU
Nvidia reveals Vera, a new CPU with 'custom' cores which could be very exciting for its upcoming premium PC processor
Machinery tools and equipment,Rolls of galvanized steel for production metal pipes and tubes for industrial ventilation systems in factory.
New super-thin '2D' metal sheets could enable ultra-low power chips and can you guess how they're made? Yup, by squishing stuff really hard
Aooster&#039;s G-Flip 370 mini PC
This palm-sized PC has removable memory, a flip up screen, and a Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor
Latest in News
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft says don't compare Assassin's Creed Shadows' success to Valhalla: The latter launched in Covid's 'perfect storm' and feedback on platforms 'less affected by review bombing' is stellar
Tarn Adams, who cofounded Bay 12 Games with his brother Zach, talks about their single-player simulation game &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; during an interview at their home office in Poulsbo, Washington, west of Seattle, on December 9, 2022. - A cult favorite among indie game fans, &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; has been available for purchase on the Steam online store since December 6, a first for this title that has been distributed for free since its debut in 2006. The real-time management game, set in a medieval-fantasy world and involving overseeing a group of dwarves seeking to build a mighty fortress, has climbed to the fourth best-selling weekly title on Steam. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Crucial X9 external SSD on blue background
You can pick up the 2 TB version of my favorite budget external SSD for less than $0.06 per GB, transfers 300+ GB of data in 6 minutes
Image of illuminated manuscript-style drawings from the game Pentiment.
Random characters kept swearing in Obsidian's font-obsessed murder-mystery when its procedural error system ran amok: 'Naughtiness abounded'
minecraft diamond level sword
Minecraft's never going free-to-play because as it stands it's 'the best deal in the world'
A Lagiacrus render from Monster Hunter Generations, photoshopped over a screenshot of Wilds&#039; Scarlet Forest region.
Oh my God, it's happening: Monster Hunter Wilds is finally bringing a fan-favorite sea snake home from the war
More about processors
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang delivering pancakes and sausages to pre-GTC show hosts and guests, wearing an apron

'There might be a party. I wasn't invited,' says Jensen Huang of the rumoured TSMC proposal to join forces and run Intel's chip fabs
Nvidia Feynman GPU

While we despair of RTX 50-series supplies and wait on next-gen Rubin, Nvidia reveals its next-next GPU architecture will be known as Feynman and is due in 2028
Ghoul in sunglasses

I'm convinced being a ghoul in Fallout 76 is the best way to vibe in West Virginia, thanks to these powerful perk cards and my new true love: Radiation
See more latest
Most Popular
Crucial X9 external SSD on blue background
You can pick up the 2 TB version of my favorite budget external SSD for less than $0.06 per GB, transfers 300+ GB of data in 6 minutes
Naoe looking at the wrist blade in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft says don't compare Assassin's Creed Shadows' success to Valhalla: The latter launched in Covid's 'perfect storm' and feedback on platforms 'less affected by review bombing' is stellar
Tarn Adams, who cofounded Bay 12 Games with his brother Zach, talks about their single-player simulation game &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; during an interview at their home office in Poulsbo, Washington, west of Seattle, on December 9, 2022. - A cult favorite among indie game fans, &quot;Dwarf Fortress&quot; has been available for purchase on the Steam online store since December 6, a first for this title that has been distributed for free since its debut in 2006. The real-time management game, set in a medieval-fantasy world and involving overseeing a group of dwarves seeking to build a mighty fortress, has climbed to the fourth best-selling weekly title on Steam. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP) (Photo by JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)
Dwarf Fortress' creator is so tired of hearing about AI: 'Press a button and it writes a really sh*tty, wrong essay about something—and they still take your job'
Lou Graham
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 won't have typical RPG romantic relationships, but it will feature 'romantic feeding'
Phyre, the Elder Kindred from Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, stares intently at something in the distance, a frown writ into their forehead.
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 has been delayed again, but I'm not too worried—I've played it, and it's looking great
New Discord desktop client themes.
Discord drops big update with 'completely new' in-game overlay and new dark themes for the desktop client
Image of illuminated manuscript-style drawings from the game Pentiment.
Random characters kept swearing in Obsidian's font-obsessed murder-mystery when its procedural error system ran amok: 'Naughtiness abounded'
The Lenovo Legion LOQ gaming laptop on a blue background
Okay, so it's not technically in the Amazon Big Spring Sale, but this is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop you'll find today
minecraft diamond level sword
Minecraft's never going free-to-play because as it stands it's 'the best deal in the world'
A convoy of strange beings proceed across a desert in Caves of Qud key art.
After 17 years, devs of the only roguelike where players ask 'the best way to get the most limbs' can't believe its success: 'More people have bought Caves of Qud than are in this stadium, how do you reckon with that?'